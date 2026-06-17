How Often Do Teams in West Virginia's Position Reach the CWS Finals?

It's not easy to fight your way out of the loser's bracket and into the College World Series Finals. That's why going 2-0 to begin play in Omaha is so important. North Carolina and Oklahoma are in the driver's seat heading into today's set of semifinal games, while West Virginia and Georgia are looking to extend their season by at least one more day and get within one win of playing for it all.

How often does a team in West Virginia and Georgia's situation come back and get the job done? Well, over the last 10 years, it's happened maybe a little more than you would think. Six teams have won two straight and played for a national title; three of them ended up winning it all.

Won two straight, advanced to national championship series

2023: LSU, won World Series

2021: Vanderbilt, lost World Series

2018: Oregon State, won World Series

2017: LSU, lost World Series

2016: Coastal Carolina, won World Series

2016: Arizona, lost World Series

Before you can play for the whole enchilada, you have to win today, of course. In that same timeframe, there have been four others who won a game to stay alive, but lost the next day, falling one win short.

Didn't reach finals, but forced extra game

2022: Arkansas forced extra game with Ole Miss

2021: Texas forced extra game with Mississippi State

2017: TCU forced extra game with Florida

2015: Florida forced extra game with Virginia

For the Mountaineers, it's a situation they've already been in this postseason. They had to rip off three straight wins, taking down Wake Forest and Kentucky on a Sunday and then Kentucky again that Monday in the regional. They were down to their final three outs in the 9th, down three, with the bottom of the order due up, and found a way to put up a five-spot. In the final game against Kentucky, they blew a 5-1 lead in the 8th, but walked it off in extras.

There is just no quit in this team, and you get the sense that even if North Carolina wins today and end the Mountaineers' season, it's not going to be a stroll in the park. WVU got some heroic efforts yesterday from Dawson Montesa and Reese Bassinger, which went a long way in saving the bullpen. Sabins will have essentially every arm available to him with the exception of Maxx Yehl.