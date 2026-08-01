Some Impact Bats and Arms Could Be Back for WVU in 2027 Following Eligibility Ruling

Thanks to Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado, all members of the class of 2022 will receive a fifth year of eligibility...for now. The NCAA will almost certainly appeal the decision, which will be decided on by the Tenth Circuit, but in all likelihood, the NCAA will lose this "battle."

This decision does impact a handful of players from the 2026 West Virginia baseball roster, meaning we could see some of these guys back in the fold next spring.

RHP Carson Estridge

WVU Athletics Communications

Estridge signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Astros, and the NCAA stated that it would not allow those who forfeited "amateurism" to be eligible. That could be challenged, of course, just like anything else, but Estridge has begun his pro ball journey, and going back to WVU wouldn't make much sense. The rest of the players listed have not signed pro contracts as of Saturday morning.

LHP Ben McDougal

WVU Athletics Communications

McDougal dealt with a flexor strain for much of the year and decided against redshirting, knowing that 2026 could have been his final season. He wanted to help the team any way he could, also understanding that he may not have much of a role. Late in the year, he found himself pitching in some high-leverage situations and performed well, including recording the final out against Cal Poly to send the Mountaineers to Omaha and then getting the final outs in the team's first-ever win at the College World Series.

OF/C Matthew Graveline

WVU Athletics Communications

"Gravy" would certainly be a big addition and could play a similar role, splitting time behind the plate and playing corner outfield. The Mountaineers added Tennessee catcher Cash Williams and a handful of outfielders through the portal, so lineup options would be endless. Graveline hit .305 this season with six homers and 39 RBI.

OF Ben Lumsden

WVU Athletics Communications

Lumsden saw minimal action for much of the year, but for the second straight season, he slid into the starting lineup late in the year and made a big impact in the postseason. He ended the year with three home runs and 20 RBI. Having Lumsden back would give the Mountaineers a quality left-handed bat off the bench.

OF Brock Wills

WVU Athletics Communications

Wills started in right field for the majority of the season over Lumsden. He entered a major slump toward the end of the year, which prompted Sabins to make the change. Still, Wills hit .283 with a pair of home runs and 23 RBI.