How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Cowboys.

It hasn't been the season that West Virginia had hoped for but they are starting to put it all together when it matters most - the postseason. The Mountaineers defeated Kansas on Tuesday in an elimination play-in game in walk-off fashion and then followed that up by defeating top-seeded Texas, 5-1. Starting pitcher Jackson Wolf pitched all nine innings and struck out seven on the night. He finished the game with 138 pitches.

Tonight, the Mountaineers will look to continue their mini hot streak in Oklahoma City as they take on No. 4 Oklahoma State.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 9 West Virginia (25-25) vs Oklahoma State (33-16-1)

Where: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, OK

Tipoff: Approx. 8:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 NOW

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

