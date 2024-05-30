How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Dallas Baptist
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' NCAA tournament opening round clash with the Patriots
West Virginia's path to the College World Series begins in Tuscon, Arizona for the opening round of the NCAA baseball tournament and will meet Dallas Baptist in game one Friday afternoon.
The Mountaineers are making their 15th NCAA tournament appearance and the fourth under head coach Randy Mazey.
West Virginia (33-22) vs. Dallas Baptist (44-13)
Where: Tuscon, Arizona at Hi Corbett Field
First Pitch: Approximately 3:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network
