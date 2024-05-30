Mountaineers Now

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Dallas Baptist

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' NCAA tournament opening round clash with the Patriots

Christopher Hall

West Virginia junior Brodie Kresser is greeted by teammates following his first inning grand slam against Penn State.
West Virginia junior Brodie Kresser is greeted by teammates following his first inning grand slam against Penn State. / Christopher Hall

West Virginia's path to the College World Series begins in Tuscon, Arizona for the opening round of the NCAA baseball tournament and will meet Dallas Baptist in game one Friday afternoon.

The Mountaineers are making their 15th NCAA tournament appearance and the fourth under head coach Randy Mazey.

West Virginia (33-22) vs. Dallas Baptist (44-13)

Where: Tuscon, Arizona at Hi Corbett Field

First Pitch: Approximately 3:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

Published
Christopher Hall

