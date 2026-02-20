How to Watch WVU vs. Liberty: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

Steve Sabins and his West Virginia Mountaineers will hit the road once again this weekend, taking on the Liberty Flames for a three-game series. WVU outscored Georgia Southern 31-15 on opening weekend despite some shaky performances from their three starters on the mound.

As for the Flames, they took two of three from The Citadel in what was a tightly contested series throughout, with two of the games being decided by a run.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of today's game and the rest of the series.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (3-0) vs. Liberty (2-1)

Where: Lynchburg, VA — Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium (2,500)

Dates/Times: Friday, February 20th, 4 p.m. ET | Saturday, February 21st, 2 p.m. ET | Sunday, February 22nd, 1 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: N/A

Expected pitching matchups for the weekend

Friday

WVU: Chansen Cole (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 3 K, 2 BB, 2.2 IP)

LU: Ben Blair (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7 K, 0 BB, 6.0 IP)

Saturday

WVU: Dawson Montesa (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 7 K, 0 BB, 6.0 IP)

LU: Jaxon Lucas (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 3 K, 0 BB, 4.0 IP)

Sunday

WVU: Maxx Yehl (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2 K, 1 BB, 2.0 IP)

LU: Bradely Zayac (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7 K, 0 BB, 4.0 IP)

Injury report (WVU only)

West Virginia appears to have escaped bad news on the injury front, as starting infielders Gavin Kelly and Brodie Kresser are aiming to play versus Liberty despite being banged up on opening weekend.

“I think pretty good right now," Sabins said earlier in the week when asked about the two players. "Brodie was walking around the airport pretty comfortably. I guess comfortably wouldn’t be the right word, but he was walking. He got a fastball to the shin, and it blew up pretty good. He said he’ll be good by the weekend, but we got to see over the next couple of days if we’re able to flush that out. Gavin (Kelly) is good. No issues there. I think we survived weekend one without any serious injuries.”

West Virginia is currently -210 on the moneyline while Liberty is +160. As of early Friday morning, there are no odds available for the run line or the over/under.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.