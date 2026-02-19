West Virginia Cancels Canisius Game, Schedules New Opponent for Home Opener

Thursday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team announced that their home opener against Canisius, which was scheduled for February 24th, has been canceled, due to "forecasted cold temperatures, per school release.

Because of the game being removed, they have added a game against the Ohio Bobcats, for the following day (Wednesday, Feb. 25th), with first pitch being at 1 p.m. ET.

Series History with Ohio

Believe it or not, the Mountaineers and Bobcats have only met one time on the diamond, and it will be roughly a year to the day when they square off next week. West Virginia plated three runs in the first inning, thanks to a pair of doubles from Sam White and Kyle West. A wild pitch made things interesting in the sixth inning as Ohio cut it to two, but that would be as close as they would get. In the bottom half of the frame, Grant Hussey belted a solo home run to left field, and then Logan Sauve hit a line drive double down the line in left, scoring Chase Swain. WVU's bullpen allowed just one run in the final three innings, resulting in an 8-4 win for the Old Gold and Blue.

Quick Scout of the Bobcats

In their first series of the season, Ohio dropped two of three on the road to Murray State. Pitching was a major issue for them, giving up 37 runs in the series, with their starters combining to give up 11 runs in just 4.2 innings of work. Offensively, they are aggressive on the basepaths, already swiping 11 bags in 14 attempts. Junior outfielder Cameron Boyd is the name to watch in their lineup as he's already sent two balls over the fence this season.

Per the university...

Fans with tickets for Tuesday’s game can use that ticket for Wednesday’s game or can exchange that ticket for a ticket to a future home game this season of equal or lesser value at the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. Exchanged ticket seat location is subject to availability.

