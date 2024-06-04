How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. North Carolina
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' Super Regional matchup against the Tarheels.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will travel to Chapel Hill, NC, to take on the fourth overall seed North Carolina Tarheels in the NCAA tournament Super Regionals.
This is the Mountaineers first ever Super Regional appearance while the Tarheels are making their 11th Super Regional appearance.
West Virginia (36-22) vs. North Carolina (45-14)
Where: Chapel Hill, NC
When: Friday, June 7 6:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 8:00 p.m., Sunda, June 9, 3:00 p.m.
Broadcast: ESPN2
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network
Published