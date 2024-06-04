Mountaineers Now

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. North Carolina

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' Super Regional matchup against the Tarheels.

Christopher Hall

West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey kneels down at the top of the dugout with his son Weston standing behind him.
West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey kneels down at the top of the dugout with his son Weston standing behind him. / Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers will travel to Chapel Hill, NC, to take on the fourth overall seed North Carolina Tarheels in the NCAA tournament Super Regionals.

This is the Mountaineers first ever Super Regional appearance while the Tarheels are making their 11th Super Regional appearance.

West Virginia (36-22) vs. North Carolina (45-14)

Where: Chapel Hill, NC

When: Friday, June 7 6:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 8:00 p.m., Sunda, June 9, 3:00 p.m.

Broadcast: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

