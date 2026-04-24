How to Watch No. 12 WVU vs. Cincinnati: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

The West Virginia Mountaineers step back into Big 12 Conference play tonight, opening up a three-game road series against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game, as well as the entire series.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 12 West Virginia (27-10, 12-6) vs. Cincinnati (27-16, 8-10)

Where: Cincinnati, OH — UC Baseball Stadium (3,085)

Dates/Times: Friday, April 24th, 5 p.m. ET | Saturday, April 25th, 3 p.m. ET | Sunday, April 26th, 1 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (all three games)

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected pitching matchups for the series

Friday

WVU: Ian Korn (3-0, 3.22 ERA, 34 K, 7 BB, 36.1 IP)

CIN: Nathan Taylor (4-2, 4.29 ERA, 77 K, 17 BB, 56.2 IP)

Saturday

WVU: Dawson Montesa (3-5, 6.16 ERA, 62 K, 21 BB, 49.2 IP)

CIN: Logan Knight (4-3, 5.40 ERA, 45 K, 11 BB, 46.2 IP)

Sunday

WVU: Chansen Cole (6-1, 2.82 ERA, 48 K, 23 BB, 51.0 IP)

CIN: Connor Blue (3-0, 4.93 ERA, 29 K, 17 BB, 38.1 IP)

After getting clobbered by Pitt 23-1 earlier in the week, the Mountaineers enter tonight's game against Cincinnati as a slight underdog at -108 on the moneyline. Cincinnati is -118. On the run line, though, WVU is -1.5 (+144), and the Bearcats are +186 (+1.5). The over/under is currently 10.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.