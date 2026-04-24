How to Watch No. 12 WVU vs. Cincinnati: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds
The West Virginia Mountaineers step back into Big 12 Conference play tonight, opening up a three-game road series against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game, as well as the entire series.
Game Information
Current Records: No. 12 West Virginia (27-10, 12-6) vs. Cincinnati (27-16, 8-10)
Where: Cincinnati, OH — UC Baseball Stadium (3,085)
Dates/Times: Friday, April 24th, 5 p.m. ET | Saturday, April 25th, 3 p.m. ET | Sunday, April 26th, 1 p.m. ET
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (all three games)
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Expected pitching matchups for the series
Friday
WVU: Ian Korn (3-0, 3.22 ERA, 34 K, 7 BB, 36.1 IP)
CIN: Nathan Taylor (4-2, 4.29 ERA, 77 K, 17 BB, 56.2 IP)
Saturday
WVU: Dawson Montesa (3-5, 6.16 ERA, 62 K, 21 BB, 49.2 IP)
CIN: Logan Knight (4-3, 5.40 ERA, 45 K, 11 BB, 46.2 IP)
Sunday
WVU: Chansen Cole (6-1, 2.82 ERA, 48 K, 23 BB, 51.0 IP)
CIN: Connor Blue (3-0, 4.93 ERA, 29 K, 17 BB, 38.1 IP)
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
After getting clobbered by Pitt 23-1 earlier in the week, the Mountaineers enter tonight's game against Cincinnati as a slight underdog at -108 on the moneyline. Cincinnati is -118. On the run line, though, WVU is -1.5 (+144), and the Bearcats are +186 (+1.5). The over/under is currently 10.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_