Without Maxx Yehl, WVU is Forced to Shake Up Pitching Rotation for Cincinnati Series

Steve Sabins will be shaking up West Virginia's starting pitching rotation this weekend against Cincinnati, largely due to Maxx Yehl not being available.

The Mountaineers' ace was pulled in the third inning of his start against Houston last weekend after experiencing some pain in his shoulder and bicep, leading to a dip in velocity. Sabins did note that the pain is not in the "target areas you get really concerned about,” so there's a chance this is a short-term absence.

Sabins detailed his rotation plan immediately following the embarrassing 23-1 loss to rival Pitt earlier this week.

“Yehl is not going to start this weekend. He needs to have a week off from throwing," he said. "So, we’re going to start (Ian) Korn on Friday night, and we’re going to move (Dawson) Montesa to Saturday, and we’re going to leave (Chansen) Cole on Sunday. Losing a starter for a week is one thing, but there’s other ramifications. One of our best relievers is now in that starting role, so you’re losing a reliever. You need to find ways to clip off innings of the course of a weekend and on a Tuesday.”

Part of the reason that game against Pitt got as ugly as it did is that they used a slew of inexperienced relievers to cover innings in a game that had already been decided by the third inning. While it doesn't excuse the poor results, it did allow WVU to save its best relievers for a crucial series this weekend in Cincinnati.

As for tonight's starter, Ian Korn, he's more than ready for this opportunity. The former Division II Pitcher of the Year has been phenomenal all season long and has given up just one run in his last five outings, covering 11.1 innings.

“He’s in such a great spot. He’s pitched so much in his career," Sabins said of Korn. "He’s got hundreds of innings. He’s been a starter. He’s gone long into games. And I think really, he’s healthy, motivated, good attitude, and then he’s like that perfect definition of the guy that showed up here and got better. He developed some pitches. He got a better slider. His velocity has increased. So you pair that with a guy that’s been starting his whole college career and can command the ball, and that’s kind of where we’re at right now. We’re definitely riding high with Korn. He’s been great.”

In 13 games this season, Korn has pitched to the tune of a 3.22 ERA in 36.1 innings of work. He has 34 punch-outs to just seven walks and has a WHIP of 1.07.