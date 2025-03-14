How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-1) are on the road to open the Big 12 Conference schedule against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7) for the 11th series between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Series History
Oklahoma State leads 26-16
Series Wins: OSU 4-6
Last Meeting: WVU 15, Oklahoma State 1 (Mar. 31, 2025, in Morgantown)
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma, O'Brate Stadium (8,000)
When: Friday, March 14 - Sunday, March 16
First Pitch: Game 1: Friday, March 14, 7:00 p.m. EST
Game 2: Saturday, March 15, 7:00 p.m. EST
Game 3: Sunday, March 16. 2:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Dave Hunziker & Tom Holliday
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The Mountaineers are 15-1 this season after defeating Towson, 16-5, in a midweek matchup on Tuesday.
- Sophomore Spencer Barnett hit two home runs in the win over the Tigers including a grand slam to end the game via run rule in the eighth inning.
- The Mountaineers won their first 13 games of the season, the fourth-best start in program history.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick and his family, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two one-run games at North Carolina.