West Virginia Takes Series After Shutout Win Over Baylor

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 2-1) blanked the Baylor Bears (11-8, 1-2) Sunday afternoon 8-0 in a series deciding game three. West Virginia starting pitcher Maxx Yehl collected his third win of the season hit career-highs against the Bears with eight scoreless innings and 12 strikeouts, while junior Armani Guzman and Mathew Graveline lead WVU at the plate with a two RBI apiece.

Baylor senior starting pitcher Ethan Calder faced the minimum in four of the first five innings before Graveline blasted a 405-foot home run over the left field wall in the sixth for the 1-0 edge.

West Virginia produced four runs in the seventh. Gavin Kelly hit a leadoff single to left field, and senior Paul Schoenfeld advanced the sophomore with a sacrifice bunt. Then, after Calder intentionally walked senior Sean Smith, Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson called to the bullpen for lefty RJ Ruais.

The junior issued a walk to senior Brock Wills to load the bases before senior Brodie Kresser hit a sacrifice RBI fly to center field. Then, Guzman hit a high fly ball to shallow left field for a two-RBI double.

Fifth-year senior Caleb Bunch entered the game for the Bears and after walking junior Tyrus Hall to load the bases, a wild pitch added another WVU run for a 5-0 advantage.

Baylor mistakes gave West Virginia three runs in the ninth. With runners standing at the corners, Graveline hit a hard ground ball that ricocheted off third basemen Brytton Clements into centerfield for a run.

With the bases loaded, freshman reliever Luke McLeod jogged to the mound from the bullpen and delivered four-pitch walk for another Mountaineer run and Schoenfeld followed with an RBI sacrifice fly for the 8-0 lead.

Freshman David Perez took the mound for the Mountaineers in the ninth and the right-hander delivered three consecutive strikeouts as WVU takes the 8-0 decision.

West Virginia is back in action Tuesday evening as the Mountaineers host the rival Penn State Nittany Lions. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.