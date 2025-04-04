How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Utah
The West Virginia Mountaineers (24-4, 4-3) host the Utah Utes (13-3, 2-7) for a three game weekend series and the first meeting between the two programs.
Location: Morgantown, WV, Kendrick Family Ballpark
When: Friday, April 4 - Sunday, April 6
First Pitch: Game 1: Friday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. EST
Game 2: Saturday, April 5, 4:00 p.m. EST
Game 3: Sunday, April 6, 12:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP), Jake Weghorst (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The Mountaineers are 24-4 this season after sweeping a split double midweek at Ohio State and home versus Pitt. WVU is 4-3 in the Big 12 and coming off winning two of three at BYU.
- With Wednesday’s win, West Virginia has won eight straight editions of the Backyard Brawl going back to 2022. The game also saw a new WVU Baseball attendance record as 4,629 fans showed up to Kendrick Family Ballpark.
- The Mountaineers won their first 13 games of the season, the fourth-best start in program history.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick and his family, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two one-run games at North Carolina.