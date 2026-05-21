How to Watch No. 9 WVU vs. Kansas State: Start Time, Channel, Prediction + Odds

After taking advantage of the double-bye, the West Virginia Mountaineers are gearing up for a potential Big 12 title run beginning tonight against the Kansas State Wildcats. With a win tonight and tomorrow, the Mountaineers will punch their ticket to the championship game, which will pretty much lock up a hosting spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (37-13, 21-9) vs. Kansas State (30-26, 11-19)

Where: Surprise, AZ — Surprise Stadium (10,714)

Dates/Times: Thursday, May 21st, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Prediction: West Virginia 7, Kansas State 5

Obviously, it's a little challenging to truly predict this game, not knowing who will toe the rubber for the Mountaineers, but regardless of who it is, they will be one of the top three in the Big 12 in ERA, so there shouldn't be a huge concern there, if any at all. Although K-State will be entering its third game in as many days, they've done a pretty good job of limiting the bullpen usage to this point. Still, WVU will have the advantage of being fully rested, but the Wildcats' bats may be a little warmer, especially after combining to score 18 runs in the first two games. A back-and forth affair that the Mountaineers find a way to win.

As expected, the Mountaineers are the favorites coming into this 2 vs. 11 matchup, currently at -200 on the moneyline. On the run line (-1.5), WVU is -115. The over/under is 12.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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