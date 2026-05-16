How to Watch WVU's Season Finale vs. TCU + Starting Pitchers and Odds

Believe it or not, it's here, the final day of the regular season. While West Virginia is no longer able to win the Big 12 regular season title, it can still take the series against TCU and keep their hopes of hosting a regional alive.

Here is everything you need to know about this afternoon's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (36-13, 20-9) vs. TCU (33-19, 17-12)

Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Date/Time: Saturday, May 16th at 12 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected pitching matchups for tonight's game

WVU: Chansen Cole (8-1, 2.71 ERA, 69 K, 25 BB, 69.2 IP)

TCU: Zack James (6-0, 3.49 ERA, 44 K, 17 BB, 56.2 IP)

Cole has been phenomenal all year, but is looking to go deeper in today's outing after going just five innings last week against Kansas. To his defense, he tossed 120 pitches the weekend before against Kansas State, so it was more of WVU being smart with him last week than anything else.

Pitching deep into games has been an issue for James in his last two starts, going just 3.2 innings against Oklahoma State (six earned runs) and 3.1 frames against Utah (three earned runs). He has failed to go five innings in nine of his fourteen starts on the year, so perhaps this will be the game the Mountaineers get the bats going and dig into the Frogs' bullpen.

For the third straight game this series, West Virginia enters as the favorite, but after last night's loss, the Mountaineers are heavy favorites at -238 on the moneyline; TCU is +180.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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