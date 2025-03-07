How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kennesaw State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) host the Kennesaw State Owls (5-9) for the first ever scheduled series between the two programs and will be the fourth through sixth meetings overall.
West Virginia vs. Kennesaw State Series History
West Virginia leads 2-1
Last Meeting: WVU 13, Kennesaw State 3 (Feb. 26, 2021, in Myrtle Beach, SC)
When: Friday, Mar. 7 - Sunday, Mar. 9
Game 1: Friday, Mar. 7, 2:00 p.m. EST
Game 2: Saturday, Mar. 8, 2:00 p.m. EST
Game 3: Sunday, Mar. 9, 12:00 p.m. EST
Location: Morgantown, WV, Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)
Stream: ESPN+
WVU Game Notes
- West Virginia is home this weekend for a series against Kennesaw State for its first home series of the year.
- The Mountaineers are 12-0 on the season after sweeping Queens (N.C.) in a four-game series on the road. It is the best start to a season for West Virginia since 1964.
- Redshirt senior Griffin Kirn was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week after throwing 8.0 innings against the Royals while allowing just one unearned run. He struck out 10 and walked none.
- Entering the weekend, the Mountaineers are one of just seven undefeated teams in the country and have the most road wins in the country with 11, three more than anyone else.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two one-run games at North Carolina.