How to Watch West Virginia vs. Lipscomb
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) meet the Lipscomb Bison (2-1) for the first ever series meeting between the two programs
When: Saturday, Feb. 22 - Monday, Feb. 24
Game 1: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2:00 p.m. EST
Game 2: Saturday, Feb. 22, 4:00 p.m. EST
Game 3: Sunday, Feb. 23, 1:00 p.m. EST
Game 4: Monday, Feb. 24, 12:00 p.m. EST
Location: Nashville, TN, Ken Dugan Field (1,500)
Stream: ESPN+ (Game 2-4)
WVU Game Notes
- West Virginia continues its season this weekend at Lipscomb after sweeping Jacksonville on the road during the opening weekend
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two one-run games at North Carolina.
- Against Jacksonville to open the season, junior Skylar King hit .600 (6-for-10) with five RBI, a home run, and a triple to pace the offense.
- On the mound, senior Griffin Kirn tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball on opening day to earn the win. Senior Reese Bassinger earned two saves while not allowing a run in 3.1 innings and striking out four.