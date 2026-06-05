How to Watch WVU vs. Cal Poly (Game 2): Start Time, Channel + Odds

Game one went about as well as West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins could have asked for. He got seven strong innings from his starter, Chansen Cole, and the offense put up 12 runs, carrying over their momentum from the Morgantown Regional.

"The atmosphere was stupid," Sabins said in his postgame press conference. "It was as good as anything I've ever seen. I keep saying that after every game because it keeps getting better. So, I think we're kind of in the midst of something really special, and everybody's starting to recognize what's happening here is unique and special."

The 5,000+ folks in attendance, including those on the newly dubbed "Randy's Ridge," will do everything they can to will the Mountaineers to another win and officially punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time in program history.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (44-15, 21-9) vs. Cal Poly (39-23, 22-8)

Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Saturday, June 6th, 12 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

The oddsmakers don't expect this one to be much of a sweat for the Mountaineers, although Cal Poly will be throwing arguably their top pitcher (Carson Turnquist) and dominant reliever Nick Bonn available. WVU will likely counter with their ace Maxx Yehl and will have its entire bullpen ready to rock. West Virginia is -360 on the moneyline while Cal Poly is +260. The Mountaineers are -3.5 on the run line, and the over/under is 10.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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