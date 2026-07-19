WVU Bolsters Pitching Staff With Hard-Throwing Portal Addition

West Virginia picked up an interesting commitment out of the transfer portal on Saturday, gaining a pledge from two-way player Ryan Brown from Queens University (A-Sun Conference).

"What sold me on WVU was the top-tier developmental resources that are available there," he told West Virginia On SI. "The coaching staff is elite and awesome. Also, it just feels like home for me as well."

Brown missed the 2026 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but will be ready to go for the 2027 campaign. "I'm already back to 100% on the mound progression of my throwing program. Supposed to get cleared here in the next few weeks for actual game play."

In 20 appearances (7 starts), Brown posted an ERA of 5.61 and a WHIP of 1.584. He struck out 45 batters and walked 16, while giving up 78 hits in 59.1 innings of work. His best start came against Florida Gulf Coast, where he went 6.2 innings deep, striking out seven and giving up just three runs across 108 pitches. In one of his final outings that season, he tossed five frames against North Florida, giving up three runs while punching out five and walking two.

Brown's pitch mix is 4-seam fastball, splitter, and slider. Pre-Tommy John surgery, he was touching 94 and is currently sitting at 92.4, building his way back up. Once he gets through the fall and winter workouts, he will likely be back up into the mid 90s, giving the Mountaineers a hard-throwing option out of the bullpen.

As a batter, Brown went 26/90 (.289), sending three balls over the fence, doubling three times, and driving in nine runs. He also walked six times, giving him an on-base percentage of .330.

While he does offer the ability to swing the shillelagh, he tells me that the plan is for him to lock in on his development as a pitcher.

Brown becomes the seventh pitcher to commit to West Virginia out of the transfer portal this offseason.

West Virginia's 2026 transfer portal commits

RHP Korey Alston (Odessa JC), RHP Drew Becker (Ashland, D-II), RHP Ryan Brown (Queens), RHP Austin Ziance (Marietta College)



LHP Colton Hartman, LHP Griffen Paige (Wright State), LHP Robert Satin (Tampa)



INF Owen Henne (Seton Hill), INF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC)



OF Jack Cannon (Le Moyne), OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC), OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC), OF Chase Ecker (William & Mary)



C Cash Williams (Tennessee)