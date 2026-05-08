How to Watch WVU vs. Kansas: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds
Buckle up, folks. We've got one heck of a series coming up for you out in Lawrence, Kansas, as the 15th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers take on the 7th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, looking to chase them down in the Big 12 standings and have a chance to defend their conference regular season title.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's in-state clash in the state capitol.
Game Information
Current Records: No. 15 West Virginia (32-12, 16-8) vs. No. 7 Kansas (37-12, 20-4)
Where: Lawrence, KS — Hoglund Ballpark (2,500)
Dates/Times: Friday, May 8th at 7 p.m. ET | Saturday, May 9th at 3 p.m. ET | Sunday, May 10th at 12 p.m. ET
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ for all three games
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
ADVERTISING
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Expected pitching matchups for the weekend
Friday
WVU: Maxx Yehl (6-1, 2.20 ERA, 70 K, 17 BB, 57.1 IP)
KU: Dominic Voegele (5-2, 6.52 ERA, 84 K, 27 BB, 67.2 IP
Saturday
WVU: Chansen Cole (8-1, 2.64 ERA, 63 K, 25 BB, 64.2 IP)
KU: Mason Cook (4-1, 4.95 ERA, 48 K, 16 BB, 43.2 IP)
Sunday
WVU: Dawson Montesa (3-5, 5.74 ERA, 70 K, 30 BB, 58.0 IP)
KU: Mathis Nayral (4-2, 5.47 ERA, 53 K, 22 BB, 52.2 IP)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Game 1 of this massive series should be a dandy with Maxx Yehl on the mound for the Mountaineers. Because of WVU's ace taking the bump, both WVU and Kansas are -115 on the moneyline. There is no run line or over/under as of this morning.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_