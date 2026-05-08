How to Watch WVU vs. Kansas: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

Buckle up, folks. We've got one heck of a series coming up for you out in Lawrence, Kansas, as the 15th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers take on the 7th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, looking to chase them down in the Big 12 standings and have a chance to defend their conference regular season title.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's in-state clash in the state capitol.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 15 West Virginia (32-12, 16-8) vs. No. 7 Kansas (37-12, 20-4)

Where: Lawrence, KS — Hoglund Ballpark (2,500)

Dates/Times: Friday, May 8th at 7 p.m. ET | Saturday, May 9th at 3 p.m. ET | Sunday, May 10th at 12 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ for all three games

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

ADVERTISING

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected pitching matchups for the weekend

Friday

WVU: Maxx Yehl (6-1, 2.20 ERA, 70 K, 17 BB, 57.1 IP)

KU: Dominic Voegele (5-2, 6.52 ERA, 84 K, 27 BB, 67.2 IP

Saturday

WVU: Chansen Cole (8-1, 2.64 ERA, 63 K, 25 BB, 64.2 IP)

KU: Mason Cook (4-1, 4.95 ERA, 48 K, 16 BB, 43.2 IP)

Sunday

WVU: Dawson Montesa (3-5, 5.74 ERA, 70 K, 30 BB, 58.0 IP)

KU: Mathis Nayral (4-2, 5.47 ERA, 53 K, 22 BB, 52.2 IP)

Game 1 of this massive series should be a dandy with Maxx Yehl on the mound for the Mountaineers. Because of WVU's ace taking the bump, both WVU and Kansas are -115 on the moneyline. There is no run line or over/under as of this morning.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.