How to Watch WVU vs. Kennesaw State: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

Steve Sabins' West Virginia Mountaineers are back in action this evening as they'll open up a three-game set on the road against the Kennesaw State Owls. The 24th-ranked Mountaineers are off to a hot start after having swept Georgia Southern, taking two of three from Liberty, and demolishing Ohio in the home opener just a couple of days ago, 19-6.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of today's game and the rest of the series.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 24 West Virginia (6-1) vs. Kennesaw State (4-3)

Where: Kennesaw, GA — Mickey Dunn Stadium at Hensseler Financial Field (1,500)

Dates/Times: Friday, February 27th, 4 p.m. ET | Saturday, February 28th, 2 p.m. ET | Sunday, March 1st, 12 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: N/A

Expected pitching matchups for the weekend

Friday

WVU: Dawson Montesa (1-1, 1-1, 4.50 ERA, 15 K, 3 BB, 10.0 IP)

KSU: Cooper McMullen (0-1, 3.52 ERA, 6 K, 5 BB, 7.2 IP)

Montesa wasn't as sharp in his four-inning outing against Liberty, yet he still punched out eight batters and gave up just three runs on a pair of hits — a single and a triple. He's done a great job of pounding the zone, and if that continues this evening, it will give WVU plenty of bullpen options for the final two games.

Saturday

WVU: Chansen Cole (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 10 K, 4 BB, 8.0 IP)

KSU: Ty Bayer (0-1, 20.77 ERA, 6 K, 4 BB, 4.1 IP)

After a rather rough Mountaineer debut, Cole put on a show in his start last week against the Flames, tossing 5.1 innings of scoreless ball. He surrendered just two hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

Sunday

WVU: Maxx Yehl (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 8 K, 3 BB, 6.0 IP)

KSU: Cole Royer (1-0, 6.75 ERA, 4 K, 3 BB, 4.0 IP)

The big lefty will get the ball to close out the series, looking for his second straight strong outing. He gave up just one base knock in four innings last weekend.

As expected, West Virginia is a heavy favorite for game one of this series, with them being -2.5 on the run line and -310 on the money line. The over/under for this one is set at 11.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

