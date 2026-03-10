How to Watch WVU vs. Maryland: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

We've got a Tuesday matinee for you at Kendrick Family Ballpark as the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to win their third straight game when they take on the Maryland Terrapins.

This will be the first game the Mountaineers will have played since surprisingly dropping out of the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. WVU won its series against Columbia and has a much better record than some of the teams still in the poll, but they don't have the SEC affiliation or years of Omaha runs attached to them to keep them in.

Today's game will also mark the team's last before it enters Big 12 Conference play. They'll head to Waco later this week for a three-game series against the Baylor Bears.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (10-3) vs. Maryland (10-5)

Where: Granville, WV — Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Tuesday, March 10th at 2 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Expected pitching matchups for today

(WVU): RHP David Hagen (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 K, 2 BB, 5.1 IP)

The sophomore from Loveland, Ohio, has made four appearances this season for the Mountaineers and has pitched some clean baseball, not allowing a single run, earned or unearned, in 5.1 innings. Hagen last pitched on February 28th against Kennesaw State. In that outing, he hit one batter, gave up a hit, and set one down on strikes in one inning.

(UM): RHP Nic Morlang (2-2, 4.91 ERA, 9 K, 8 BB, 11.0 IP)

For the most part, Morlang has been pretty good this year, with the exception of his outing against Louisiana. The Ragin' Cajuns tagged him for five runs (four earned) on six hits, three of which were doubles, in just three innings. He bounced back from that disappointing performance in a big way against Troy over the weekend, punching out four batters in two innings.

West Virginia is favored to pick up their 11th win of the season as the oddsmakers have them at -280 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, Maryland is +210 on the moneyline. As of 9:30 Tuesday morning, there are no odds available for the run line or the total (over/under).