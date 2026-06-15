How Two Controversial Calls and Two Errors Shaped WVU’s Loss to UNC

Blaming the umpires for West Virginia's loss to North Carolina is going a little too far. Their performance did not cost the Mountaineers the game, but there were two plays that did not go WVU's way that absolutely should have. There were also two plays that the Mountaineers should have made and didn't, ultimately being the deciding factor in the contest.

Let's break down the four most important moments of Sunday night's game, going in order.

In the bottom of the first, North Carolina leadoff hitter Jake Schaffner swung and missed on a 1-2 pitch that hit him on his left arm. As you can see in the two pictures below, he clearly offered and did not make contact with the ball.

ESPN

ESPN

This should have been strike three. How this was missed is beyond me. It completely changed the complexion of the inning as Schaffner would end up singling up the middle to get things rolling for the Heels. He would eventually come around to score, as would Gavin Gallaher to give Carolina a 2-0 lead after one.

Fast forward to the third inning, Armani Guzman is initially called safe on a steal attempt of third base. North Carolina challenges the call, and it gets overturned.

To be honest, I'm not sure how the call on the field, regardless of whether the ump ruled him safe or out, can be overturned. In the first photo below, you'll see how there is no possible way to know for sure whether the hand got to the bag in time or if the glove made contact with Guzman's left hand first.

ESPN

Is he likely out? Yes, but there was no indisputable evidence that he was, just like there was no indisputable evidence that he was safe. In that scenario, it needs to be whatever was initially called on the field.

Some folks were wondering if there was an obstruction by the third baseman by having his foot blocking the bag. Once you have possession of the baseball, you are allowed to block the bag. I grabbed a screenshot of the third baseman prior to having possession, and one of him once he did.

For those asking...here's before possession of the ball and with possession of the ball. pic.twitter.com/1SqQcuXNgk — Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) June 15, 2026

It looks like his foot is toward the front end of the bag, which would be legal, but it's hard to tell, and no umpire is going to call that unless it's plain as day. If anything, the call being overturned is the bigger issue.

Then, in the seventh inning, West Virginia shot itself in the foot by committing two errors that came back to bite them.

Third baseman Tyrus Hall has been elite with the glove all year and made a spectacular diving play earlier in the game, but a fairly routine, yet sharply hit grounder ate him up, and he was unable to get the ball in time to make a play at first.

North Carolina gifted the Mountaineers with an opportunity to get out of the inning after a bad sacrifice bunt and then what appeared to be a 4-6-3 double play ball for Brodie Kresser. I'm not sure if Kresser took his eyes off it or just got sped up, but he didn't field it cleanly and ended up not getting anyone out. The Tar Heels would drive both of those runners in plus one more to take a 5-2 lead, which was plenty.

This loss doesn't boil down to just these four plays/calls, but they certainly had the biggest impact on the game. But the reality is, it's over with, and West Virginia has no time to dwell on it. They are now fighting to keep their season alive and will have a rematch against Troy on Tuesday, who has regained some confidence after eliminating Ole Miss on Sunday.