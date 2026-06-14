Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for WVU vs. North Carolina — College World Series

We've got a big one tonight as the West Virginia Mountaineers and North Carolina Tar Heels will take the field in primetime in the winner's bracket. The winner of this game will be in the driver's seat on the left-hand side of the field, while the loser will have to rattle off three straight wins to make it to the championship series.

To keep track of all the action, follow along here, where we will post updates throughout the day from lineups to score updates, pitching changes, and more. Underneath the game thread are the projected starting lineups for today's game. Once the lineups are officially submitted, we will remove the word "projected".

GAME THREAD

TOP 1 (WVU)

West Virginia's projected starting lineup

1. RF Armani Guzman — .309

2. 2B Gavin Kelly — .377

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .336

4. DH Sean Smith — .323

5. C Matthew Graveline — .292

6. SS Matt Ineich — .296

7. 1B Brodie Kresser — .303

8. LF Ben Lumsden — .276

9. 3B Tyrus Hall — .284



SP Maxx Yehl

North Carolina's projected starting lineup

1. SS Jake Schaffner — .353

2. 2B Gavin Gallaher — .285

3. CF Owen Hull — .388

4. DH Mason Winslow — .289

5. 1B Erik Paulsen — .291

6. 3B Cooper Nicholson — .261

7. RF Tyler Howe — .251

8. C Colin Hynek — .272

9. LF Carter French — .228



SP Ryan Lynch