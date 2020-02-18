MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
WVU Womens Soccer
FB Recruiting

Jackson Wolf Earns Big 12 Pitcher of the Week Honors

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV – West Virginia starting pitcher Jackson Wolf was named Big 12 pitcher of the Week Monday after throwing seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and only allowing one hit in the opening night win over Jacksonville on Friday night.

“Jackson Wolf showed a level of toughness that I hadn’t seen out of him, going out there and answering every time they grabbed some momentum because we didn’t score, and we had guys in scoring position,” said West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey. “They come off the field super excited two or three times and he proceeds to go 1-2-3 the following inning. If he pitches like that every time out, we’re going to win a lot of games with him on the mound.”

Jackson was working a no-hitter in the seventh until Jacksonville’s Antony George hit a two-out double to break it up. It’s how Wolf responded that caught Mazey’s attention.

“He was good from the first pitch to the last,” said Mazey. “When he gave up a hit in the seventh to break up the no-hitter, he came back and got a big strikeout after that. Every time there was a little bit of adversity with him tonight, he answered right away which is super, super encouraging out of Jackson.”

Wolfe is expected to start Friday against Kennesaw State at the Brittain Resorts Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Mountaineers are back in action with their home-opener against Canisius on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 2:00 pm inside Monongalia County Ballpark. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Kansas

Chat with fellow Mountaineer fans throughout tonight's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Basketball Announces It's Mt. Rushmore

Four former Mountaineers are named as the best in program's history

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Considering Tinkering with the Rotation

West Virginia may have a new starting lineup when they tip-off against Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Explains What Happened in Loss to Baylor

West Virginia men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins goes in depth on the Baylor game

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

Beilein, Cavs Nearing Divorce

The former Mountaineer coach could be fired within the next few days

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Huggins says "We're Not Going to Quit"

West Virginia head coach says they're not going to quit following Baylor loss.

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Coach Carey Calls Out West Virginia Fans, and He Isn't Wrong

Mike Carey had some choice words for Mountaineer fans

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Baylor

Join the discussion and chat with WVU fans throughout the game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Keeps Pace, Despite Losses

The Mountaineers resume is hard to overlook

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Knocks off Jacksonville to take Season-Opening Series

The Mountaineers beat Jacksonville 2-1 Sunday afternoon to take the season-opening series

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe