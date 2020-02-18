Jackson Wolf Earns Big 12 Pitcher of the Week Honors

Morgantown, WV – West Virginia starting pitcher Jackson Wolf was named Big 12 pitcher of the Week Monday after throwing seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and only allowing one hit in the opening night win over Jacksonville on Friday night.

“Jackson Wolf showed a level of toughness that I hadn’t seen out of him, going out there and answering every time they grabbed some momentum because we didn’t score, and we had guys in scoring position,” said West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey. “They come off the field super excited two or three times and he proceeds to go 1-2-3 the following inning. If he pitches like that every time out, we’re going to win a lot of games with him on the mound.”

Jackson was working a no-hitter in the seventh until Jacksonville’s Antony George hit a two-out double to break it up. It’s how Wolf responded that caught Mazey’s attention.

“He was good from the first pitch to the last,” said Mazey. “When he gave up a hit in the seventh to break up the no-hitter, he came back and got a big strikeout after that. Every time there was a little bit of adversity with him tonight, he answered right away which is super, super encouraging out of Jackson.”

Wolfe is expected to start Friday against Kennesaw State at the Brittain Resorts Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Mountaineers are back in action with their home-opener against Canisius on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 2:00 pm inside Monongalia County Ballpark.