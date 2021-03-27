Kansas Returns Favor, Crushes WVU

The Mountaineers got the scoring started in the bottom of the 5th which started off with a leadoff single from freshman shortstop Mikey Kluska. Austin Davis also reached base with a single which was then followed up by Tyler Doanes drawing a walk. Matthew McCormick sent a deep fly ball to the warning track in centerfield that almost had the legs for a grand slam but fell a few feet short, forcing the Mountaineers to settle for just one run on the sac fly.

West Virginia starting pitcher Adam Tulloch had a solid start to his day by striking out eight batters in 5.2 innings of work but removed himself from the game prior to the end of the fifth after appearing to have some issues with his hamstring.

Zach Ottinger took over in relief and Nolan Metcalf ripped a base hit back up the middle on the first pitch he saw to tie the game at one apiece. Skyler Messinger followed that up with an RBI double down the left field line to give Kansas the lead. Unfortunately, the Jayhawks weren't done making noise in the inning as they plated two more runs to go up 4-1 on a base hit up the middle by Tom Lichty.

West Virginia had a great chance to get back in the game in the bottom of the 6th when Hudson Byorick lasered a double down the line to left. Vince Ippoliti was hit by a pitch in his at-bat but the Mountaineers couldn't do anything with it and squandered an opportunity with two on and no out to begin the inning.

Metcalf picked up his 2nd RBI of the game in the top half of the 7th with a base knock into center, scoring Casey Burnham. The Jayhawks put up another crooked number in the top of the 8th after Tavian Josenberger drove in a pair of runs on a triple to right-center field. Burnham and Messinger also picked up RBI base hits in the inning to stretch the lead way out to 9-1.

The Mountaineers loaded the bases up in the bottom of the 8th but once again, failed to bring a run across making it 10 runners left on base for the game. Victor Scott ripped an RBI single to center in the 9th scoring Doanes, but that's all the Mountaineers were able to do in the final frame of the game.

Game two of Saturday's doubleheader will begin at roughly 6:30 p.m. EST.

