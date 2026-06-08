Lightning McQueen and a Guy with a Raccoon Showed Up to WVU's Super Regional

Some things you just can't explain, and for those who are from West Virginia, you often revert to "Only in West Virginia," while shaking your head with a slight smile.

There were a couple of those moments during Saturday's Super Regional game between WVU and Cal Poly, both of which went rightfully under the radar due to the Mountaineers punching their ticket to Omaha for the first time in program history, and more importantly, the scary situation that happened on Randy's Ridge, where a tent popped loose during the storm that rolled through and injured several fans.

That's far more important than the wild, unexplainable things that I'm about to get into. We haven't heard anything further on the status of those individuals other than that they had been transported to the hospital. We will provide an update when one is available. So in the meantime, keep those in your thoughts and prayers.

A lot happened on Saturday over the weekend, beginning with Pat McAfee and Rich Rodriguez sitting directly behind home plate for Game 1 of Supers. But as former Virginia pitcher Stephen Schoch noted, who knew that McAfee would NOT be the biggest star in Morgantown over the weekend?

Racecar Lightning McQueen made an appearance, driving behind the left field wall of the stadium, as seen in the video below.

Crazy to think Pat McAfee is only the second biggest name in sports making an appearance in Morgantown this weekend pic.twitter.com/TEXOQo87Gx — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) June 6, 2026

Yes, Lightning McQueen, the star of the Pixar animated movie series "Cars."

Could this be a sign?

WVU has already drummed up a lot of excitement around the country, and maybe this is the future telling everyone the Mountaineers will reach the finish line in Omaha and hoist a trophy. Or it could just be some extremely odd and random thing that happened.

The former is a much cooler theory to go with, though, right?

The one that caught more attention, though, is the Mountaineer fan who walked his way all the way down to the bottom of the steps behind home plate to distract the Cal Poly pitcher by shaking a raccoon. No idea if it was once real or not, but regardless, this little sequence was cinema.

Guy used his powers for one stolen base then dipped pic.twitter.com/takdJCufEK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 6, 2026

He hung there at the bottom step for a few pitches and then left after Armani Guzman stole second base. The way he smiled, clapped, and then slowly walked away was hilarious. It's as if he felt he did his job and was no longer needed.

Only in West Virginia, right?