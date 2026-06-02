Dates and Start Times for WVU's Super Regional vs. Cal Poly Announced

For the first time in program history, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be hosting a super regional. Tuesday morning, the schedule for this weekend's best-of-three series against Cal Poly was announced.

Game 1: Friday, June 5th at 12 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, June 6th at 12 p.m. ET

Game 3: (if necessary): Sunday, June 7th, TBD

It may not be ideal to have an early game time for the first two games, but it does play in WVU's favor that Cal Poly is traveling three time zones away and playing games at what would be 9 a.m. for their body. TV info has not been announced just yet, but it should be determined soon.

Looking back on the regional

WVU Athletics Communications

It wasn't easy by any means, and as a matter of fact, West Virginia took probably the most difficult route to win the regional aside from avoiding an elimination game right off the bat. They had to beat Wake Forest and Kentucky in the same day and then come back to the ballpark 24 hours later to take down the Wildcats again.

There was certainly a flair for the dramatics with the Mountaineers down three heading to the ninth with the bottom of the order due up on Sunday night. They put pressure on with traffic on the bases and, after a balk, tied the game up at nine. Paul Schoenfeld then hit a two-run homer to take the lead, and it would go down as the game-winner.

How Cal Poly reached the super regional round

The Mustangs were a part of the No. 1 overall seed's regional, UCLA. Many just assumed that the Bruins would breeze right through that regional, but they were stunned by St. Mary's in their opening game, becoming the first No. 1 overall seed in tournament history to lose their first game.

Cal Poly beat Virginia Tech 6-2 in their first game of the Los Angeles Regional, giving them their first win over a power conference foe on the season. They then crushed Saint Mary's 14-1 in the 1-0 game and beat them again 5-2 in the regional final.

This will be the first super regional appearance in the history of Cal Poly's program, while it will be the third for the Mountaineers, who have done it each of the last three years. Kendrick Family Ballpark will be rocking once again this weekend as WVU fans will try to help them punch their ticket to Omaha.