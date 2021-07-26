Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Madison Jeffrey Inks Deal with the Dodgers

The Bourborsville, WV native finishes with a career 5.79 ERA
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia reliever Madison Jeffrey signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being drafted by the organization in the 15th round (462nd overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft on July 13. 

The junior right-hander holds a career ERA of 5.79 with 47 strikeouts in 37.1 innings on 36 appearances (all in relief). The Barboursville, WV native made 18 appearances in his final season as a Mountaineer with a 6.75 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 20 innings. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Madison Jeffrey
Baseball

Madison Jeffrey Inks Deal with the Dodgers

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Darius Stills Placed on Injury List

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during the press conference cancelling tournament games at Sprint Center.
Big 12

Big 12 Conference Executive Committee Meets with Oklahoma and Texas Presidents

USATSI_13910914_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Five Schools the Big 12 Should Target for Conference Affiliation

screen-shot-2021-06-24-at-42908-pm
Basketball

REPORT: James Okonkwo Reclassifies, Enrolls at WVU

download
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

USATSI_16405159_168388579_lowres
Big 12

REPORT: Big 12 Admins Considering Extra Revenue Shares for Texas, Oklahoma

USATSI_14767107_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

WVU's Next Move: ACC or Big Ten?