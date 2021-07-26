Madison Jeffrey Inks Deal with the Dodgers

West Virginia reliever Madison Jeffrey signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being drafted by the organization in the 15th round (462nd overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft on July 13.

The junior right-hander holds a career ERA of 5.79 with 47 strikeouts in 37.1 innings on 36 appearances (all in relief). The Barboursville, WV native made 18 appearances in his final season as a Mountaineer with a 6.75 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 20 innings.

