Manoah Selected to the 2022 American League All-Star Team

Former Mountaineer hurler Alek Manoah voted to the 2022 American League All-Star Team

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher, and former West Virginia ace, Alek Manoah (9-3) was voted to the 2022 American League All Star Team on Sunday. 

Manoah's 2.33 ERA ranks third in in the American League to go with 90 strikeouts in 110.1 innings of work on the year. Manoah's had the second best start in the first 14 games of the season in Blue Jays history with a 2.05 ERA which sat right behind the great Roger Clemens who through the first 14 games in 1997, had an ERA of 2.04 to eventually win American League Cy Young at the end of the season. including a season-high nine strikeouts in Anaheim on May 27 versus the Angels. 

Jun 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) acknowledges the crowd as he walks towards the dugout against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. 

