Skip to main content

Mikey Kluska Transfers Out of WVU

The Mountaineers lose a starter to the portal.

West Virginia sophomore infielder Mikey Kluska announced on Monday that he will leave the program and transfer to Richmond. 

The White Sulphur Springs, WV native got his career off to a red-hot start hitting over .300 for the first half of the season before a late-season slump saw his average dip to .239 on the year. Kluska was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. He finished the year with four home runs and 24 RBI in 41 games played. According to the team site, he became the first true freshman, West Virginia native to start in the infield on Opening Day since Jedd Gyorko did it in 2008. 

As a sophomore this past season, Kluska really struggled to get the bat going, finishing the year with an average of .213. He hit homer and drove in 21 runs on the season.

Kluska will have two years of eligibility remaining. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 11.51.36 AM
Recruiting

Remaining Needs + Top Targets for WVU in 2023 Recruiting Class

By Schuyler Callihan55 seconds ago
donaldson-jr-decarlo-78476-2
Football

Freshmen Faces: TE CJ Donaldson Jr. Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan1 minute ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 12.14.30 PM
Football

WVU, Pitt to Play at Acrisure Stadium

By Schuyler Callihan3 minutes ago
West Virginia Mountaineers assistant coach Erik Martin before the NCAA Final Four Division I Men's Championship against Duke University at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, April 3, 2010.
Basketball

Erik Martin Posts Farewell Tweet to WVU

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) and forward Pauly Paulicap (1) visit with assistant coach Erik Martin and head coach Bob Huggins in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

BREAKING: WVU Assistant Erik Martin Accepts Head Coaching Job

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2022-07-10 at 8.47.27 PM
Football

Freshmen Faces: TE Corbin Page Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-07-10T232118.554
Big 12

MAILBAG: New Uniforms, Gut Feeling on Realignment, Thoughts on a 9-0 Start + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022