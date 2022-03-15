Skip to main content

Mountaineers Fall Short Against Blue Devils

West Virginia's offense hindered by Duke arms

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-6) fall to the Duke Blue Devils (10-7) 2-1 Tuesday evening. Four Duke pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and held West Virginia to five hits on the day.

West Virginia freshman Grant Hussey hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season, breaking a scoreless game in the fourth and giving the Mountaineers an early 1-0 lead. 

Mountaineers starting pitcher Chris Sleeper allowed one hit through three innings, but the Blue Devils strung together three consecutive hits, capped off by a game-tying RBI double from Luke Storm and Chris Crabtree brought in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to centerfield. 

Sleeper loaded the bases before Trey Braithwaite came into the game and ended the inning, striking out Chris Davis. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

West Virginia loaded the bases in the seventh. Reliever Josh Allen struck out two before Austin Davis stepped to the plate, then on the 2-2 pitch, Davis gave it a ride to the warning track as Allen got out of the inning unscathed. 

The Mountaineers left two runners stranded in scoring position in the eighth before going 1-2-3 in the ninth as Duke held on for the 2-1 victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_16921915_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: WVU Starting CB Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17157036_168388579_lowres
Football

Names to Watch in Transfer Portal for WVU

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago
USATSI_17298540_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

OFFICIAL: Mark Glowinski Inks with New Team

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
West Virginia head coach Mike Carey
WVU Womens Basketball

WVU Declines WNIT Invite

By Christopher HallMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17772522_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Comparing How WVU Performed to Preseason Expectations

By Schuyler CallihanMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17615937_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU's Disappointing Season Comes to an End

By Schuyler CallihanMar 14, 2022
Women's basketball
Basketball

West Virginia Earns WNIT Bid

By Christopher HallMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17884650_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: NIT Tournament Bracket is Set

By Schuyler CallihanMar 13, 2022