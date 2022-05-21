Skip to main content

Mountaineers Handle Wildcats for Series Sweep

West Virginia continues to build momentum heading into postseason play with a 5-1 decision over Kansas State

Granville, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers finished out the regular season, completing the series sweep over the Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 Saturday afternoon. The win increased West Virginia's Big 12 Conference win total to 14, a program record. 

"I just told them, in 2017 when we got an at-large bid to the regional, it was something the program hadn’t done in a long, long time. And, in 2019, when we hosted the regional, it’s the first time this program has ever done it, in the history of the program in that format. And, this year, we won 14 games in the Big 12 that's the first time in the history of the program that we’ve done that, so the mark of a good program is you keep doing things that have never been done before and you keep climbing the latter, and there is still some things yet to do that we can accomplish that have never been done before," said West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey. "We’ve never won the conference tournament, we’ve never won a regional and played in a super-regional so there’s plenty of season left to try and accomplish some things that have never been accomplished." 

Austin Davis

Austin Davis sliding into home in the bottom of the first inning.

Austin Davis led off the bottom half of the first taking a pitch to the foot and was awarded first base before Victor Scott perfectly laid down a bunt, and regardless of the errant throw, Scott beat it and Austin Davis took third. 

Scott took a big lead off first and was caught in a rundown, but Davis seized the opportunity to take home. 

"I wanted to steal the base and have McGwire up there with second and third with one out, but anytime you get a lead early in the game it's to your advantage. 

Kaelen Culpepper tied the game at one with a solo blast in the second. 

In the third, Tevin Tucker produced his fourth hit of the series, then Austin Davis drove a line drive to the wall in left-centerfield for an RBI triple before J.J. Wetherholt extended his four-game hitting streak to five with an RBI single to right field, pushing the lead to three, 3-0. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aidan Major

West Virginia freshman starting pitcher Aidan Major delivering a pitch in the second inning. 

West Virginia starting freshman pitcher Aidan Major went five innings, only allowing the solo home run and gave up five hits while striking out five heading to the sixth but walked consecutive batters to begin the inning before Mazey turned the game over to Noah Short. 

Short would go two innings before Trey Braithwaite took over in the eighth. The pair combined for four innings allowing two hits and no runs, while freshman Grant Hussey added a couple of insurance runs in the eighth with an opposite field two-run home run as the Mountaineers finish off Kansas State 5-1. 

Noah Short

West Virginia reliever Noah Short. 

West Virginia awaits Sunday's results around the Big 12 Conference before determining the final seeding and opponent of the conference tournament beginning Wednesday, May 25 with the first game scheduled for 10:00 am EST. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Untitled design - 2022-05-09T100225.201
Football

Remaining Eligibility + Projected Roles for Each of WVU's Transfer Additions

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
McGwire Holbrook, Steve Sabins
Baseball

West Virginia Continues to Pour it on the Wildcats - Takes Series

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
USATSI_11392155_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Colorado State Corner Transfers to WVU

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah (center) and catcher Alejandro Kirk (right) head to the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Receiving Early Cy Young Votes

By Christopher HallMay 20, 2022
WVU Football
Football

Former West Virginia Offensive Coordinator Passes Away

By Schuyler CallihanMay 20, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-05-19T234734.889
Area 304+

Where WVU Stands for Four of Its Top Targets

By Schuyler CallihanMay 20, 2022
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 8.42.16 PM
Recruiting

2023 S Kahlil Ali Breaks Down Top 5, Official Visit Dates + Decision Timeline

By Schuyler CallihanMay 20, 2022
IMG_3463
Baseball

Mountaineers Pounce on Wildcats in Series Opener

By Christopher HallMay 19, 2022