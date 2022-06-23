Skip to main content

Mountaineers in the Developmental Leagues: Cape Cod

Four Mountaineers are representing WVU in the Cape Cod League

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team is scattered throughout the country participating in six developmental leagues with Four Mountaineers currently in the Cape Cod League. Starting pitchers Ben Hampton and Jacob Watters are with the Chatham Anglers and hurler Carlson Reed is suiting up for the Harwich Mariners. Meanwhile, centerfielder Victor Scott is slugging for the Cotuit Kettleers.

Senior Jacob Watters has made two appearances for the Anglers, including a start in the early portion of the season. He’s struck out nine while allowing two earned runs in six innings of work.

Watters was named to the Preseason Stopper of the Year Watchlist before WVU head coach Randy Mazey moved him to opening day weekend starter. He notched 75 strikeouts last season, including a career-high 15 strikeouts against Texas.

Ben Hampton

West Virginia pitcher Ben Hampton.

Junior Ben Hampton has tossed seven innings in two appearances, including a start. He’s notched six strikeouts and holds a 1.28 ERA.

Hampton provided stability in the middle of the Mountaineers weekend rotation, leading WVU in wins (8) and innings pitched (83.0) with a 4.66 ERA 

Junior Carlson Reed has made two starts for the Mariners and holds a 1-1 record and a 4.00 ERA. In his last outing, Reed worked five frames, picking up the win with five strikeouts, upping his strikeout total to nine for the season.

Reed opened the season as the weekend opener starter for the Mountaineers after a solid 2021 summer and fall campaign, but early struggles reserved him to the bullpen. He finished the season with 42 strikeouts in 40.1 frames.

Victor Scott

West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott.

Senior Victor Scott has a double and a home run in 15 at bats for the Kettleers. He is also second on the team in stolen bases with five.

Scott hit a team-leading 47 RBIs and drew a team-best 30 walks on the season for WVU and set a program record with 38 stolen bases. 

