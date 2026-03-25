Mountaineers Ride Dominant Pitching to One-Hit Shutout of Marshall

Huntington, WV - The West Virginia pitching staff combined for a one-hitter, combining for 12 strikeouts, as the Mountaineers (17-14) produced a run in each of the the first three innings to shutout the Marshall Thundering Herd (13-10) Tuesday night 3-0 at Jack Cook Field.

The Mountaineers grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning when sophomore Matt Ineich hit a leadoff single, rolling a groundball through the wide hole through the hole of a shifted Thundering Herd infield. Senior Paul Schoenfeld followed with low chopping ground ball to second and the throw from the knees of Tyler Kamerer was late for a single. Senior Matthew Graveline loaded the bases with a hard hit single to right field. Then, senior Brock Wills slowly rolled a slow grounder to third for a sacrifice RBI for the 1-0 advantage.

West Virginia added a run in the second after freshman Zahir Barjam worked a leadoff walk and junior Tyrus Hall followed suit with an out on the board before sophomore Gavin Kelly line an RBI single to left centerfield to put WVU up two, 2-0.

In the third, Schoenfeld ripped a leadoff double down the right field line and after Graveline moved the senior to third on a grounder, Schoenfield stole third. Then, senior Brodie Kresser dropped and RBI single in shallow right centerfield for the 3-0 lead.

David Hagan got the start on the mound for the Mountaineers. The sophomore right-hander threw a season-high three innings with three strikeouts. He has yet to allow a run the season in 9.1 innings of work.

Graduate senior Ian Korn was handed the ball in the fourth - walked one and registered three strikeouts in three innings.

Senior Reese Bassinger took over in the seventh and struck out five in two innings, and freshman David Perez collected his fifth save of the season in the ninth to secure the 3-0 decision.

West Virginia is back in action on Friday as the Mountaineers head west into the desert to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils for a three-game Big 12 Conference series. Game one is set for Friday and game two is on Saturday with the first pitch for both contests scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST, while on Saturday WVU will take on the Sun Devils at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2.