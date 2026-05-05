No. 15 West Virginia Closes Season Series Against Marshall in Charleston

No. 15 West Virginia (31-12) heads to Charleston on Tuesday night for an in-state showdown with the Marshall Thundering Herd (21-26) at GoMart Ballpark in the final game of a three-game season series. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST, with the action streaming on ESPN+.

West Virginia claimed the first two meetings of the season series, opening with a 3-0 shutout in Huntington in late march before hammering the Herd 12-2 in Morgantown, forcing the run-rule, in eight innings of play.

Gavin Kelly is leading the Mountaineers team in batting average (.389), doubles (16), RBI (41), slugging percentage (.653), and home runs (8). The sophomore is 4-8 against the Herd this season with three RBI and a double. He comes into the matchup on a four-game hitting streak after he was held hitless in five of the six previous games.

Paul Schoenfeld is second on the team with a .384 batting average and 15 doubles, while leading the team with four triples. The senior's bat has been hot as of late, coming into the contest on six-game hitting streak that includes five multi-hit games.

Sophomore Matt Ineich has recorded a team-high 50 runs, while junior Armani Guzman has swiped a Big 12 Conference leading 26 stolen bases.

Following a short stint in the weekend rotation for an injured Maxx Yehl, sophomore David Hagan will take the mound for the Mountaineers. The sophomore has set the tone for the midweek matchups, in what have been dubbed bullpen games. Hagan held 3-1 record with a 2.08 ERA, before the Backyard Brawl against Pitt, but has allowed six earned runs in 1.2 innings during his last two appearances.

Marshall has dropped five of its last seven games, and are 3-7 in midweek matchups.

Junior Evan Bottone paces the Herd at the place with a .376 batting average, graduate senior JAckson Halter has clubbed a team-best seven home runs and is the team leader in RBI with 43, redshirt junior Tyler Kamerer has registered a team-high 18 doubles.

On the mound, Marshall is expected to start freshman Landen Doll. The lefty owns a 2-3 record in 14 appearances, and two starts, with a 6.82 ERA in 33 innings of work.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 60-27, including winning 14 of the last 16 contests.