Multiple Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Conference Honors

Eight Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 selections

On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference released its All-Big 12 Conference baseball selections, with fifth year senior reliever Trey Braithwaite and senior right-fielder Austin Davis earning first team selections.

Trey Braithwaite

WVU reliever Trey Braithwaite.

Braithwaite finished the season 3-0 and tied for third in the Big 12 with eight saves in 21 appearances. The Navy transfer holds a 1.54 ERA and has 33 strikeouts on the year Additionally, he appeared on the Stopper of the Year midseason watchlist.

Austin Davis

West Virginia right-fielder Austin Davis.

As the leadoff hitter, Davis hit a team-high .336 with 11 doubles and four home runs. In conference play, the Orlando, FL native ranked fourth with a .392 batting average and seventh in on-base percentage at .466. Davis was also a Big 12 Honorable mention selection in 2021.

McGwire Holbrook

WVU catcher/designated hitter McGwire Holbrook.

Sophomore McGwire Holbrook was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team after hitting .323 with 12 doubles, six homeruns and 42 RBIs. 

Earning All Big 12 Honorable Mentions is junior right-handers Noah Short and Jacob Watters, sophomore left-hander Ben Hampton and freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt, while Wetherholt and freshman right-hander Chris Sleeper were selected to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. 

J.J. Wetherholt

West Virginia infielder J.J. Wetherholt.

Wetherholt hit. 308 with four home runs, 36 RBI's and ranked eighth in the league with 17 doubles.

Sleeper is 3-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 18 appearances, including four starts, this season. He has 28 strikeouts in 42.1 innings of work, while limiting opponents to just a .237 batting average.

In 23 appearances, Short is 0-1 and recorded two saves with a 3.68 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29.1 innings of work. 

Ben Hampton

West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton.

Hampton's eight wins on the year is good enough for second in the Big 12 and holds a 4.50 ERA. He ranks fifth in the league with 85 strikeouts.

After seven appearances out of the bullpen to begin the year, Watters made the adjustment to a day one starter with 10 starts on the mound, finishing the season 3-6 with a 5.65 ERA and 72 strikeouts, including a career-high versus Texas (May 7).

