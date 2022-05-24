Multiple Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Conference Honors

On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference released its All-Big 12 Conference baseball selections, with fifth year senior reliever Trey Braithwaite and senior right-fielder Austin Davis earning first team selections.

WVU reliever Trey Braithwaite. WVU Athletics Communications Department

Braithwaite finished the season 3-0 and tied for third in the Big 12 with eight saves in 21 appearances. The Navy transfer holds a 1.54 ERA and has 33 strikeouts on the year Additionally, he appeared on the Stopper of the Year midseason watchlist.

West Virginia right-fielder Austin Davis. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

As the leadoff hitter, Davis hit a team-high .336 with 11 doubles and four home runs. In conference play, the Orlando, FL native ranked fourth with a .392 batting average and seventh in on-base percentage at .466. Davis was also a Big 12 Honorable mention selection in 2021.

WVU catcher/designated hitter McGwire Holbrook. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Sophomore McGwire Holbrook was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team after hitting .323 with 12 doubles, six homeruns and 42 RBIs.

Earning All Big 12 Honorable Mentions is junior right-handers Noah Short and Jacob Watters, sophomore left-hander Ben Hampton and freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt, while Wetherholt and freshman right-hander Chris Sleeper were selected to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

West Virginia infielder J.J. Wetherholt. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Wetherholt hit. 308 with four home runs, 36 RBI's and ranked eighth in the league with 17 doubles.

Sleeper is 3-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 18 appearances, including four starts, this season. He has 28 strikeouts in 42.1 innings of work, while limiting opponents to just a .237 batting average.

In 23 appearances, Short is 0-1 and recorded two saves with a 3.68 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29.1 innings of work.

West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Hampton's eight wins on the year is good enough for second in the Big 12 and holds a 4.50 ERA. He ranks fifth in the league with 85 strikeouts.

After seven appearances out of the bullpen to begin the year, Watters made the adjustment to a day one starter with 10 starts on the mound, finishing the season 3-6 with a 5.65 ERA and 72 strikeouts, including a career-high versus Texas (May 7).

