Multiple Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Honors

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released the 2021 All-Big 12 Baseball Awards, as selected by the head coaches. The West Virginia Mountaineers had five players who earned All-Big 12 Honors.

Jackson Wolf was voted second-team All-Big 12 after finishing the regular season 4-5 on 13 appearances with a 3.26 ERA and finished third in the league in strikeouts with 97.

Catcher Paul McIntosh and right fielder Austin Davis earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. McIntosh hit .270 on the season with 26 RBI's eight doubles and tied for a team-leading eight home runs. Davis leads the team in batting average at .317 and hits with 51.

Freshmen Mikey Kluska and Ben Hampton earned their place on the All-Big 12 Freshmen Team. Kluska, who spent most of his time in the middle of the infield, hit .242 with four home runs and was third on the team with 24 RBI's. Hampton started in 10 of his 13 appearances, finishing the year with a 4-3 record. a 4.96 ERA and 43 strikeouts.

West Virginia faces the Kansas Jayhawks Tuesday in a single-elimination game of the Big 12 Championship, with the first pitch set for 7:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

