No. 18 West Virginia Caps Dominant Weekend with 13-7 Rout, Sweeps Kansas State

The No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers (31-12, 16-8) completed the sweep of the Kansas State Wildcats (26-22, 9-15) Sunday afternoon with a 13-6 decision.

West Virginia seized an early lead when sophomore Matt Ineich was by a pitch to begin the bottom of the first before senior Paul Schoenfeld dropped a one-out single to centerfield, placing runners at the corners. Then, a wide throw from Kansas State junior starting pitcher James Guyette on a pickoff attempt at first brought in the game's first run.

Kansas State tied the game in the third. West Virginia starting pitcher Dawson Montesa delivered eight straight balls and beaned sophomore Ty Smolinksi to load the bases with two out before walking in the tying run.

The Mountaineers reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the frame after Ineich fought off Guyette for a leadoff walk before Schoenfeld worked the opposite field for an RBI double to left centerfield for a 2-1 lead.

West Virginia took a commanding lead in the fourth. Junior Armani Guzman ripped a double down the right field line and senior Brodie Kresser beat the shift, slicing a line drive through the right side for a single to bring in the go-ahead run. Next, senior Brock Wills was issued a walk and junior Tyrus Hall advance the runners with a sacrifice bunt before Ineich used the third base line for a two-RBI double. Then, after Schoenfeld singled and swiped second base, Smith hit a bouncing ground ball to third and the low throw bounced passed Smolinksi to bring a pair of runners in, capping a five-run fourth inning for a 7-1 lead.

Montesa threw four innings and recorded six strikeouts on the afternoon. Josh Suriago took the mound in the fifth. He recorded the first two outs of the inning before putting two aboard with a pair of walks before senior Carson Estridge took the ball and got out of the frame unscathed.

In the eighth, Estridge put two aboard after giving up a leadoff single to redshirt sophomore Rohan Putz and issued a one-out walk to Grant Gallagher. WVU head coach Steve Sabins turned to senior Reese Bassinger. Then, on the 1-2 pitch, graduate senior Shea McGahan lifted a three-home run and the Wildcats were back within three.

West Virginia responded in the bottom of the inning. Guzman started the inning after getting beaned by the 2-1 pitch and Kresser reached after receiving a walk and the duo pulled off a double steal, forcing an errant throw and scoring the first run before Wills brought Kresser home with a sacrifice bunt.

Then, the Mountaineers flexed their power. Hall blasted a 419-foot solo home run. Ineich followed with a single back up the middle, setting up a two-run shot from sophomore Gavin Kelly, his second of the series and his team-leading eighth home run of the season. Smith capped the inning with a solo home run to cap a six-run eighth inning for a 13-4 advantage.

Bassinger put himself in a jam in the ninth before allowing an RBI single from Putz and a double steal scored another, but the right-hander closed the inning as the Mountaineers came away with the 13-6 victory.

West Virginia is back in action Tuesday night as the Mountaineers travel to Charleston (WV) to wrap up the season series against the Marshall Thundering Herd at GoMart Ballpark. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.