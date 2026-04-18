No. 15 West Virginia Responds with 7-1 Win to Even Series Behind Strong Relief Effort

The No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers (26-9, 11-6) bounced back and evened the three-game series with a 7-1 decision over the Houston Cougars (17-20, 4-13) Saturday afternoon at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

West Virginia starting pitcher Maxx Yehl left the game in the top of the third with an apparent shoulder injury. Senior Ian Korn took the ball for the Mountaineers and allowed one earned run on three hits, and recorded five strikeouts in five innings five innings of work.

West Virginia was held scoreless through four innings until senior Brodie Kresser was issued a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth. Then, Armani Guzman reached on a fielder's choice and the junior proceeded to steal second and third before senior Matthew Graveline laid down the RBI sacrifice bunt to bring in the game's first run and a 1-0 WVU lead.

The Mountaineers extended their lead in the sixth. Senior Paul Schoenfeld received a four-pitch leadoff walk, stole second and advanced to third on a ground ball from senior Sean Smith. Kresser was issued a walk to place runners at the corners. Guzman followed with a bunt in front of home plate and beat the throw to first for an RBI single.

Houston head coach Todd Whitting opted for right-hander Paul Schmitz. On the senior's first pitch, Graveline line an RBI single to left field, and senior Brock Wills followed with an RBI single to right field to cap a three-run sixth inning and a 4-1 advantage.

The Cougars put a run on the board in the seventh after senior Cade Climie and freshman Blade Fields started the inning with back-to-back single to place runners at the corners before senior Antonelli Savattere put the ball in play to bring in the run, although it ended in a double play.

West Virginia added to its advantage in the bottom of the inning. Schoenfeld hit a one-out single, then stole second before Smith flared an RBI single to center field. Junior Tyrus line a double to left centerfield and Kresser produced the third run of the inning with a two-RBI single back up the middle as the Mountaineers grew the lead to six, 7-1.

Senior Reese Bassinger took the mound in the eighth and recorded four strikeouts in the final two frames as the Mountaineers claim the 7-1 victory.

West Virginia and Houston will meet in a series deciding game three on Sunday. The first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.