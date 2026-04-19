West Virginia Secure Series Win, Downs Houston 7-3

In a series deciding game three, the No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers (27-9, 12-6) crushed the Houston Cougars (17-21, 3-14) Saturday afternoon 8-0.

West Virginia received a pair of free passes after Houston freshman starting pitcher opened the game issuing walks to seniors Paul Schoenfeld and Sean Smith. A fielder's choice from junior Tyrus Hall placed runners at the corners, setting up a double steal as Schoenfeld slid home safely for the 1-0 lead.

Armani Guzman hit a fly ball to right centerfield for a leadoff double in the bottom of the second, and prior to the 0-1 pitch, an errant throw on a pickoff attempt scored the junior from second base for a 2-0 WVU lead.

In the fourth, Guzman utilized his speed to take on another Mountaineer run after a leadoff single led to his Big 12 leading 24th stolen base of the season. Guzman scored from second after a middle groundball from senior Matthew Graveline went under the glove of senior second baseman Antonelli Savattere for 3-0 Mountaineer advantage.

West Virginia added a pair of runs in the fifth after Tyrus Hall hit a one-out single, and with two outs on the board, senior Brodie Kresser lifted the 2-0 pitch for a two-run home run and 5-0 lead.

The Mountaineer tacked on two more runs in the sixth when Graveline blasted a leadoff home run. Then, Matthew Robaugh was beaned on the 0-2 pitch before senior Brock Wills moved the freshman to second, advanced to third on a ground ball from Schoenfeld and scored on a single from Smith for a 7-0 lead.

West Virginia sophomore starting pitcher Cole Chansen threw five scoreless inning for his sixth win of the season and improved his ERA to 2.82. Carson Estridge took the mound in the sixth and after 1.2 innings and a pair of strikeouts, head coach Steve Sabins opted for Bryson Thacker. The redshirt sophomore issued a walk and struck out one to get out of the frame.

David Perez took the mound in the eighth. The freshman gave up a double and issued a walk before Ben McDougal jogged from the bullpen. The senior walked junior Tre Broussard to load the bases, then a ground ball from redshirt sophomore Xavier Perez slipped past Kresser at second to score a pair of Houston runs. Senior Cade Climie added a Cougar run with an RBI sacrifice fly to right field to cut the WVU lead to four, 7-3.

Senior Reese Bassinger took the ball in the ninth, put two aboard, but came away unscathed as the Mountaineers take the series with a 7-3 decision.

West Virginia is back in action Tuesday night to take on the Pitt Panthers for the Backyard Brawl at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.