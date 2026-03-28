No. 17 West Virginia Falls to No. 22 Arizona State in Series Opener

The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (17-5, 5-2) dropped game one of a three-game series at No. 22 Arizona State (19-6, 5-2) Friday night 14-4 in eight innings.

West Virginia grabbed the early edge in the top of the first inning after sophomore Matt Ineich received a four-pitch leadoff walk and sophomore Gavin Kelly worked the third baseline with a line drive to the left field corner for an RBI double and the 1-0 lead.

Arizona State sophomore Landon Hairston tied the game in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff home run.

The Mountaineers reclaimed the lead in the second when senior Brock Wills ripped a leadoff double down the right field line, and moved to third on a field pickoff attempt that landed in centerfield. Then, senior Sean Smith rolled an RBI single through the right side of the infield for a 2-1 advantage.

A big inning allowed Arizona State to grab the lead in the fourth. Redshirt junior Nu'u Contrades smacked a leadoff home run. West Virginia starting pitcher Dawson Montesa loaded the bases, allowing a pair of singles before issuing two walks to give the Sun Devils the lead and ending the redshirt junior's night.

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins called redshirt sophomore Bryson Thacker from the bullpen, and on the 2-2 pitch, Hairston cleared the basses with a 403-foot grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning for a 7-2 lead.

The Mountaineers cut the deficit to four in the fifth after Paul Schoenfeld pushed a bunt past the pitcher for a single, then senior Brodie Kresser flared an RBI double to right centerfield.

Arizona State grew its lead in the bottom of the inning. Contrades hit his second leadoff home run of the night. WVU sophomore reliever Bryant Yoak allowed a run after giving up a single, beaned two Sun Devil hitters and issued an RBI walk.

Sophomore Joshua Surigao took the mound and allowed a run on a walk as Arizona State took a commanding 10-3 lead.

Kelly scratched another run across in the sixth after his second RBI double of the night.

The Sun Devils extended their advantage in the bottom of the frame with one run coming on a wild pitch and a two-RBI single from Hairston.

Arizona State ended the game in the eighth on a RBI sacrifice fly from junior PJ Moutzouridis to force the run-rule as the Sun Devils take game one 14-4.

West Virginia will look to even the series Saturday night in game two. The first pitch is set for 9:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.