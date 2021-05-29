No. 22 Oklahoma State Mercy Rules Mountaineers

Oklahoma City - The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered their first loss of the Big 12 Baseball Championship after being dismantled by the No.22 Oklahoma State Cowboys 12-2 Friday night.

West Virginia freshman Carlson Reed got the starting nod just three days after giving up five runs in 1.1 innings in the opening game of the Big 12 Baseball Championship, head coach Randy Mazey handed Reed the ball versus Oklahoma State. Coming into the tournament, Reed struck out 15 in 13.2 innings for an ERA of 2.05.

However, the freshman got off to another tough start. He registered the first out of the game, but following a four-pitch walk, Oklahoma State ripped three consecutive singles, scoring two. Mazey had seen enough and called out to the bullpen for Jake Carr.

Three pitchers later, Cade Cabiness singled into centerfield, loading the bases before Justin Campbell flared a double down the left field line scoring two, and an error on the play scored another run as Oklahoma State grabbed the early 5-0 advantage.

The Cowboys added three more runs in the second when Caeden Trenkle delivered a leadoff single before Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a one-out single before Carson McCusker went opposite field for a three-run bomb, putting Oklahoma State up 8-0.

West Virginia got on the board in the fourth after Victor Scott before Alec Burns slapped a two-run shot over the right field wall to get the Mountaineers within six.

In the fifth, Marcus Brown singled to right field, then with two outs, Trinkle hit an RBI triple down the right field and Max Hewitt delivered an RBI double, giving the Cowboys back the eight-point advantage.

Oklahoma State ended the game in the seventh when Campbell and Brown started the inning with consecutive singles. With one out, Matt Golda advanced the runners, laying down a sacrifice bunt before Hewitt and Encarnacion-Strand hit back-to-back singles as the Cowboys handed the Mountaineers their first loss of the postseason 12-2.

West Virginia will meet Texas in an elimination game at 9:25 p.m. EST.

