No. 9 West Virginia Blanks TCU Behind Strong Pitching Effort in Series Opener

The No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers (36-12, 20-8) shutout the TCU Horned Frogs (32-19, 16-12) in game one of a three-game series Friday afternoon 2-0.

West Virginia seized the lead in the bottom of the second inning when senior Sean Smith went opposite field for a double into the gap in right centerfield and senior Paul Schoenfeld ripped an RBI double down the third base line into the left field corner. Next, junior Armani Guzman advanced Schoenfeld on a bunt, setting up the RBI sacrifice fly from senior Brodie Kresser for a 2-0 lead.

West Virginia senior Ian Korn made his second start of the season. The right-hander continued his momentum of eight scoreless innings in his last two appearances in relief and kept the Horned Frogs off the board in six frames, allowing six hits, while striking out six for his fifth win of the season.

Carson Estridge took the mound in the seventh, and allowed one hit in three innings of relief for his second save of the season as the Mountaineers hold the Horned Frogs off the board for a 2-0 victory.

West Virginia and TCU will meet in game two on Friday. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.