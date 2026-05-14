No. 9 West Virginia Closes Regular Season with Home Series Against TCU

The No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers (35-12, 19-8) conclude the regular season schedule with a three-game home series against the TCU Horned Frogs (32-18, 16-11). Game one is set for Thursday night with the first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. EST, game two is slated for Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST, and the series finale is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. EST. All the action will stream on ESPN+.



West Virginia comes into the series riding a seven-game winning streak and sit a game back in the Big 12 Conference standings after sweeping front runner Kansas last week.



Sophomore, and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, Gavin Kelly leads the Mountaineers at the plate and sits second in the league with a .391 batting average, 12 home runs, 46 RBI and is tied with teammate Paul Schoenfeld with 16 doubles. Kelly is on an eight-game hitting streak with six home runs during that stretch.



Schoenfeld, a fifth-year senior out of Wichita, Kansas, is second on the team with a .368 batting average and a conference leading four triples.



Sophomore Matt Ineich leads the team with 53 runs, and junior Armani Guzman has swiped a league leading 30 stolen bases.



West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins has shaken up the weekend rotation and has moved Ian Korn (4-0, 2.96 ERA) out of the bullpen and will take the mound in game one. The graduate senior right-hander has made one start this season in the absence of an injured Maxx Yehl in the series at Cincinnati. He allowed three runs in 4.1 innings, but has allowed just three hits in eight scoreless innings in his last two appearances in relief.



Yehl will start game two. The redshirt junior southpaw threw his first career complete game in the series opening win at Kansas last week, allowing just one run on six hits to collect his seventh win of the season. He holds a Big 12 leading 2.04 ERA.



Cole Chansen will close the series for the Mountaineers. The sophomore leads the conference with eight wins this season and sits second with a 2.71 ERA.



TCU currently sits sixth in the Big 12 standings after taking all three games from Utah last week, and are looking to stay within the top six for a double bye in the conference tournament.



Senior Cole Cramer leads the team with a .322 batting average, while Chase Brunson owns team-highs 11 doubles and 51 RBI, and sophomore Sawyer Strosnider has clubbed a team-best 13 home runs.



TCU is expected to start junior right-hander Tommy LaPaur (1-1, 6.30 ERA) the series opener, and redshirt freshman righty Lance Davis (4-3, 4.18 ERA) is slated for game two.



Zach James is scheduled to take the mound in a potential series deciding game three. The sophomore right-hander is fifth in the league with a 3.49 ERA and owns a 6-0 record on the season.



TCU leads the all-time series 26-13. The two programs did not meet on the diamond last season, but WVU has five of the last seven meetings, taking the last two series, while dropping the last meeting in the Big 12 tournament.