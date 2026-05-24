No. 9 West Virginia Shut Out by No. 13 Kansas in Big 12 Championship

The No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers (39-14) fell to the 13th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (42-16) in the Big 12 baseball championship Saturday night 9-0, marking the third time WVU was shutout this season.



Kansas sophomore Tyson Owen gave the Jayhawks the early edge with a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the first inning for a 1-0 lead.



West Virginia was 90 feet away in the first and the second inning from putting a run on the board, and loaded the bases in the fifth and sixth inning, but could not bring a runner home. The Mountaineers left 10 runners stranded on the day.



Kansas added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth when senior Josh Dykhoff worked a nine-pitch two-out walk, then junior Augusto Mungarrieta was beaned to put two aboard before Jordan Back squeezed a ground ball through the right side for an RBI single and a 2-0 Jayhawk advantage.



West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins called to his bullpen for senior Reese Bassinger to register the final out of the frame. Senior Ian Korn threw 5.2 innings and recorded a pair of strikeouts and limited the Jayhawks to tow runs on five hits.



Kansas broke the game open in the seventh. Senior Dariel Osoria received a leadoff walk and sophomore Savion Flowers reached on a tough hop at first base, setting up an RBI single from junior Tyson LeBlanc. Then with two on and two outs, Dykoff blasted a three-run home run, ending Bassinger's evening.



Dawson Montesa took the mound and the junior gave up back-to-back home runs to Mungarrieta and Jordan Bach to cap a six-run seventh inning for an 8-0 Kansas lead.



Kansas added to its total in the night. With two outs and two on, a slow ground ball to first from Dykoff brought in a run after an underarm throw from junior Armani Guzman to reliever JT Huether missed the mark for a 9-0 Jayhawk advantage.



The Kansas bullpen combined to hold the Mountaineers to two hits in the final 4.2 innings as the Jayhawks rolled to a 9-0 victory.



West Virginia will receive its postseason seeding Monday afternoon with the NCAA tournament bracket reveal beginning at noon and will be televised on ESPN2.