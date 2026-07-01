Which WVU Players Could Hear Their Names Called in the 2026 MLB Draft

We are officially in the month of July, which means in just a little over a week, we will learn which West Virginia Mountaineers will be selected in the 2026 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

The draft will begin on July 11th and run through All-Star weekend, and for some players, they will have a tough decision to make – return to school for another year or sign and turn pro. Draft picks will have until July 27th at 5 p.m. ET to sign with the team that selects them.

Here is a breakdown of the Mountaineers who could have their name called.

OF Paul Schoenfeld

WVU Athletics Communications

Elite bat to ball skill, finishing his one and only year of Division I baseball with a .327 average and walking nearly as much as he struck out, drawing 40 free passes to 41 punch outs. He had the most memorable home run in WVU baseball history, but won't hit for a ton of power overall, which may be a slight knock on him. He makes up for it by getting on base a ton and having a plus glove.

OF Sean Smith

WVU Athletics Communications

Smith may have only hit 10 homers this season for the Mountaineers, but there is more pop to be developed in that bat. He scorches the ball all over the place, consistently generating hard contact. What he was able to do over the final month or so of the season should be more than enough to earn the right to be drafted. I do wonder, though, how teams will place a value on him defensively, since he was almost exclusively a designated hitter.

P Ian Korn

WVU Athletics Communications

An innings eater, a strike thrower, an out getter. That's what Ian Korn is, and that's exactly what pro organizations are constantly searching for. Most guys with his background, a three-year guy at Division II, don't have the type of success he had this past season with the Mountaineers. I assume he will begin his pro career as a starter, but eventually turn into a reliever down the line. Regardless, he has a lot of baseball ahead of him.

OF/C Matthew Graveline

WVU Athletics Communications

Midway through the season, I'm not sure I would have had Graveline being a draft pick. I'm still not 100% sure he will be, but I think for a catcher, he can be an above-average hitter at the next level, while also being able to play a corner outfield spot. That versatility should help generate some interest.

P Maxx Yehl

WVU Athletics Communications

The Big 12 Pitcher of the Year is going to get drafted. It's just a matter of how early he will hear his name called. Some organizations may have a red flag on him due to having already undergone Tommy John surgery and being removed from a pair of starts this season due to some discomfort. His performance in the NCAA Tournament (post-first Kentucky start) should remove a lot of doubt, yet there will still be some concerns. Yehl can return, but it would be pretty surprising to see him back in a Mountaineer uniform.

P Dawson Montesa

WVU Athletics Communications

Montesa is an interesting case. His stuff is so electric, but you're going to ride the roller coaster with him. The highs and lows are extreme. He has to become more consistent, especially when it comes to pounding the strike zone. According to head coach Steve Sabins, Montesa is getting top-five round consideration, and if he gets picked in that range, I would expect him to sign. If he slips to say, the 9th or 10th round, it may result in him returning to continue his development and improve his stock.

OF/1B Armani Guzman

WVU Athletics Communications

Guzman was the heart and soul of this team down the stretch and would easily be one of the most talented players in the country if he were to return next season. The positional versatility, the bat, the speed, and the glove are all highly regarded. The only thing he is missing is power. How much does that impact his draft stock? Probably not a ton. Victor Scott II was taken in the fifth round a few years back after hitting 11 home runs in 394 at-bats at WVU. For what it's worth, Guzman has three in 360, but has a significantly higher batting average at the collegiate level. No idea where he gets drafted, but I'd say it's probably 50/50 that he returns.