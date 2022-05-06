OFFICIAL: West Virginia Adds Georgia Tech Transfer Mike Lockhart

On Friday, West Virginia University Mountaineers football head coach Neal Brown announced the addition of Georgia Tech transfer Mike Lockhart.

The 6'4" 302-lb defensive lineman has three years of eligibility remaining.

He played four games as a freshman with his first collegiate action coming against West Virginia's oldest rival, Pitt and recorded his first solo tackle against another old WVU rival, Virginia Tech.

Lockhart worked his way into the rotation redshirt freshman season. He appeared in 21 games and made seven starts in his last two seasons at Georgia Tech, accumulating 27 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for a loss and a half of a sack during that span.

