Pat McAfee Just Made a WVU Version of “Ho Hey,” and It’s a Banger

When it comes to generating excitement and creativity, I'm not sure there's anyone who does it better than Pat McAfee. He is a unique individual and doesn't necessarily go by the book, which is what makes him so great at what he does.

Earlier this week, during his show on ESPN, McAfee noticed that West Virginia's moniker for the College World Series, "Omaneers," reminded him of the music group, The Lumineers. So of course, he took it upon himself to write a WVU baseball-themed version of their hit song, "Ho Hey." Well, he may have had some assistance from his pals or maybe even AI, but who cares? This version of the song is a banger for Mountaineer fans.

Omaneers sounds so familiar...



Can we get a guitar in here 😂😂



🎶WE'RE THE OMANEERS DRINKING ALL THE BEERS.. LET'S GO PLAY BALL🎶 #PMSLive https://t.co/muGdklqXGR pic.twitter.com/j0WANmchqt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 10, 2026

The lyrics

Ho… hey… ho… hey…

We’re just trying to win tonight



Ho



We’re just trying to throw some strikes



Hey

Maybe take some Rocco’s shots



Ho



What’s more than a lot?



Hey



We’ll take all you got



Ho… hey… ho… hey…

Hey Mountaineer family



Ho



Shoutout Sabins and Mazey



Hey

We’re right where we belong



Ho



Not sure what took so long



Hey



But let’s hit some dongs



Ho

We’re the Omaneers, cheersing all the beers — let’s go play ball



We’re the Omaneers, drinking all the beers — let’s go play ball

Ho… play ball

A massive opportunity to grow West Virginia's brand

WVU Athletics Communications

McAfee is the biggest sports personality in America and is taking his show to Omaha, where they will be on air on ESPN from noon to 1 p.m., which will allow enough time for Pat and his crew to make it over to Charles Schwab Field to watch the Mountaineers and Troy Trojans at 2 p.m.

Having the traditional singing of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" go viral earlier in the NCAA Tournament has already captured a ton of attention and put more eyes on WVU, but playing in the College World Series and having a big-time alum like Pat McAfee showing his support of the program on the biggest sports TV network is the type of PR that most schools would never be able to pay for.

The longer the Mountaineers stay in Omaha, the bigger the spotlight gets not only on the baseball program but the university and the fan base as well, who have their own championship to win across the street at Rocco's. I'm sure Pat McAfee will help contribute to WVU's efforts there as well. He, head football coach Rich Rodriguez, former head baseball coach Randy Mazey, and athletic director Wren Baker were there on the scene last night hanging out with fans.

West Virginia is BACK



“Save that jello shot money for NIL we need a DT” pic.twitter.com/j2qLsJEP4q — Bruce (@brucebrahn) June 12, 2026