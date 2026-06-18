Predicting What WVU's Pitching Rotation Could Look Like in 2027

Now that we've taken a way-too-early look at the potential lineup for West Virginia in 2027, let's shift the focus over to the pitching side of things.

Starters Maxx Yehl and Dawson Montesa are draft-eligible, and I believe they'll end up going early enough to where it makes sense for them to sign, so they will be excluded from this projection. If they do come back, WVU will have the deepest pitching staff it's ever had.

Friday: Chansen Cole

Cole had a College World Series to forget, but that doesn't erase all the work he did throughout the season that helped WVU reach Omaha. He was fantastic and is only going to get better. I'm not sure with his delivery and release that he'll be able to add much velo, but if he can start touching 90-91, it will make him even more difficult to hit. Cole will be back and better than ever in 2027.

Saturday: Griffen Paige

The Wright State transfer is a very interesting addition. He had ERAs of 5.18, 7.55, and 4.14 in three years there, but had some really strong performances, including an 8-inning, 1-run gem against No. 1 national seed Vanderbilt last season in the NCAA Tournament. Would not be shocked whatsoever if he becomes the ace of this staff, considering the production WVU has been able to get out of lefties over the years. Paige's best baseball is ahead of him.

Sunday starter: David Hagen

I really liked what I saw out of Hagen in his final four appearances of ths season. The next thing that has to come aside from getting stretched out is pitching with confidence all of the time. When he got hit around earlier in the season, you could tell there were moments where he didn't have conviction in his pitches. That sort of fizzled out deeper into the year, which makes me believe he'll make enough progress to be the Sunday guy next season.

Midweek starter: Kyle Casteel

There are a handful of guys I could see getting opportunities here, and odds are, Sabins will use multiple options to begin the year. But I really love the arsenal of this incoming freshman. Has a firm low-to-mid 90s fastball, serious bite to his sweeper, and a filthy changeup. I believe this guy will turn into a stud before it's all said and done.

Korn role: Austin Ziance

Ziance is transferring in from Division III Marietta College, just across the river from Parkersburg. In his last two seasons there, he has been flat-out dominant, logging a 1.77 ERA across 22 games (20 starts), including five complete games. To be quite honest, I think there's a chance that he is in the weekend rotation, but Steve Sabins is going to want to try and find an Ian Korn clone if possible — someone who can pound the zone and eat innings. Ziance can do that, having walked only 50 over 191 innings. Regardless, he'll be a key part of WVU's pitching staff.