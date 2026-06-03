Predicting WVU's Starting Pitching Rotation for the Super Regional

One day into the NCAA Tournament, the West Virginia Mountaineers were feeling tremendous about where their pitching staff was. Chansen Cole tossed a strong six innings against Binghamton, with David Hagen finishing things off and preserving the bullpen ahead of a big matchup against Kentucky in the 1-0 game.

Unfortunately, as you all know, Maxx Yehl didn't make it out of the first inning, and from that point on, it was all hands on deck. Steve Sabins did not hesitate to reuse each starter in Monday night's decisive game, and it paid off as the Mountaineers punched their ticket to super regionals.

With each guy pitching twice and having just 3.5 days to rest, it's a far from ideal situation. But hey, it's a good problem to have because you're still playing. Before I lay out my prediction of the rotation, take a look at the workload of each starter (plus Montesa) from regional weekend.

Maxx Yehl: 36 (Saturday), 67 (Monday) = 103 total

Ian Korn: 70 (Saturday), 51 (Monday) = 121 total

Chansen Cole: 94 (Friday), 36 (Monday) = 130 total

Dawson Montesa: 122 (Sunday), 10 (Monday) = 132 total

Game 1: Chansen Cole

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I know it seems odd to go with the guy who threw the most this past weekend (among starters) while also not going with your ace, but I have my reasons. First, Cole is likely going to recover much quicker and be better equipped to handle a start on short rest because of his heavy sinker/changeup usage. Those types of pitchers are usually able to bounce back quickly, which is why you saw him take the biggest workload. This may seem like pitching off your ace, but it's really not. In most years, Cole would be the true No. 1, so you're not necessarily gambling here.

Game 2: Maxx Yehl

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Alright, now Yehl. The main reason I would expect Yehl to go in game two is because of the concern about the arm/shoulder. I have a feeling WVU is going to be very cautious with him, as they should. He just had Tommy John surgery a year ago, was pulled from his start against Houston earlier in the year and then missed a week, and of course, exited the game in the first against Kentucky before coming back two days later. This team needs Yehl to be able to accomplish its goal. Also, if you are able to take care of business in game one, you're sending your ace to the bump to try and end the series right then and there.

Game 3 (if necessary): Ian Korn/Dawson Montesa

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If a game three occurs, it will be all hands on deck once again. I imagine Korn will get some work within the first two games, and if that's the case, Montesa will be the top option. If Sabins opts for Montesa and is able to keep Korn in his back pocket, then he would be in line to get the start. Also, the other benefit to pitching Cole in game one is that you give him 48 hours to rest and come back to give you an inning or so, if needed.